Bard Associates Inc. Trims Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bard Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

