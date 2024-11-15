Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,516 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $32,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 11.1% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 8.2% during the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 34,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,794.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,132.15. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBSI

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $43.29.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.