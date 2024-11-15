Bell Bank Has $8.98 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bell Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38. The company has a market cap of $529.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

