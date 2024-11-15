Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Get JD.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.27. 4,322,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,949,063. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of JD.com by 32.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.