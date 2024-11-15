Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Acquired by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) by 127.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,319 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Benitec Biopharma were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 53.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $5,881,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNTC. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:BNTC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.70. 6,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,440. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

