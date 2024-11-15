Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 9093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Big Rock Brewery Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.44, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of C$12.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.