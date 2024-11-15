Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Up 28.2% in October

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2024

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the October 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bionano Genomics Trading Down 6.1 %

Bionano Genomics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. 1,501,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bionano Genomics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 123.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 89.0% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.