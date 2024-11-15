Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Up 28.2% in October

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the October 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bionano Genomics Trading Down 6.1 %

Bionano Genomics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. 1,501,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 123.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 89.0% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

