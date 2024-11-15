BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Shares Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). 167,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,572,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £10.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.22.

BioPharma Credit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. BioPharma Credit’s payout ratio is presently 8,750.00%.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

