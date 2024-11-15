Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in October

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 277.0 days.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BITGF remained flat at $14.80 during midday trading on Friday. Biotage AB has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75.

Get Biotage AB (publ) alerts:

About Biotage AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Biotage AB (publ) provides solutions and products in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation products; plasmid purification solutions; oligo synthesis solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.