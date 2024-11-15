Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in October

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 277.0 days.
Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of BITGF remained flat at $14.80 during midday trading on Friday. Biotage AB has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75.
