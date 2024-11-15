Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 983 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.69. 2,143,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,024,038. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average is $60.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

