Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 388.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

FREL traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,053. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

