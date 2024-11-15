Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $193.45. 9,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,518. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.49 and its 200 day moving average is $183.30. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.16 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

