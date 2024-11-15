Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,982 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 9.1% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,254,000 after acquiring an additional 422,978 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,738,000 after acquiring an additional 250,959 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,658,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,391,000 after buying an additional 83,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $129,075,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.94. 161,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,186. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.13. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2831 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

