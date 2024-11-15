Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Senior Officer Sells C$24,412.00 in Stock

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gilles Gerald Royer sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.72, for a total value of C$24,412.00.

BDT traded down C$0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching C$28.58. The company had a trading volume of 25,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,875. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.64 and a 12-month high of C$32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of C$898.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$961.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 2.7598533 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.44.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

