Black Diamond Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 572.2% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $508.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $487.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.42. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $382.66 and a twelve month high of $515.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

