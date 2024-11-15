Black Diamond Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 74,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.33.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4668 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.