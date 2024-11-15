Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

