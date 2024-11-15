Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 293 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $20,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $214.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $160.20 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.95.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

