Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.88 and traded as high as C$8.95. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$8.84, with a volume of 41,482 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

Black Diamond Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$522.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$50,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$81,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,124. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.