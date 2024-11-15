BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 839,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after buying an additional 384,277 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,867,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,352,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ECAT stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $18.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

