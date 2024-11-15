BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Up 190.7% in October

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 190.7% from the October 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

MQT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,075. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQT. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 247.0% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 114,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,733 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,750,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

