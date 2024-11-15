BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Up 190.7% in October

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 190.7% from the October 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance
MQT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,075. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
