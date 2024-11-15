BluePointe Capital Management LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 506,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,073,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 80,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,265,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 83.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $138.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.37 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.