BluePointe Capital Management LLC Sells 854 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,167,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $338.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $245.98 and a 12-month high of $342.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

