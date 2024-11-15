BNP Paribas Upgrades Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Hold

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AHEXY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AHEXY
Adecco Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adecco Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.