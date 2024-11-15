BNP Paribas Upgrades Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Hold

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AHEXY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AHEXY

Adecco Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Adecco Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.