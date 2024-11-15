Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 2,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 32,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.
Borealis Foods Trading Down 3.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter.
Borealis Foods Company Profile
Borealis Foods Inc operates as a food technology company that develops plant-based ready-to-eat meals. The company also developed ambient ready-to-eat high-protein meals for U.S. and global humanitarian food programs. Its products include Chef Woo, a plant based instant ramen meals that provides with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles.
