BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 million. BrainsWay had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. BrainsWay updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BrainsWay Price Performance

BWAY opened at $9.53 on Friday. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWAY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

BrainsWay Company Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

