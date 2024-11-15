BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.41.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 7,606.72% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at $853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,098,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

