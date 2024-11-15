BrightView (NYSE:BV) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BV. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BrightView in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Get BrightView alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BV

BrightView Trading Down 13.4 %

Institutional Trading of BrightView

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $15.81 on Friday. BrightView has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 143.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth $1,497,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in BrightView during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightView in the second quarter valued at about $13,086,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightView in the first quarter valued at about $6,673,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.