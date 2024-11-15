British Smaller Companies VCT Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:BSV)

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

British Smaller Companies VCT Price Performance

LON:BSV opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.00) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.54. The firm has a market cap of £236.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,291.67 and a beta of 0.02. British Smaller Companies VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 74.50 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 83 ($1.07).

Get British Smaller Companies VCT alerts:

British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.