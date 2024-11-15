Broderick Brian C Sells 1,600 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Broderick Brian C lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 72,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,885,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 54,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

