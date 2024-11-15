Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 197 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 114.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $16,331,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $206.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $150.15 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.26. The company has a market capitalization of $187.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 39.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.