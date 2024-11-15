Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,250 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Vistra by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.2% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 3.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 4.4% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $138.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.09. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $149.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

