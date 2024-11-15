CalciMedica’s (CALC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

CalciMedica Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 63,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,777. CalciMedica has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalciMedica will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CalciMedica

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO A. Rachel Leheny acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,972.50. This trade represents a 18.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 87,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $329,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 814,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,625. This represents a 12.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 312,944 shares of company stock worth $1,172,910. 41.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CalciMedica stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) by 136.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.25% of CalciMedica worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

