Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the October 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.3 days.
Calian Group Stock Performance
Calian Group stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 783. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. Calian Group has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $41.06.
About Calian Group
