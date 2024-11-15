Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the October 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.3 days.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Calian Group stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 783. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. Calian Group has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

