Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Cambium Networks Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 338,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 40,179 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 60.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 290,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 305,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
