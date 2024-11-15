Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 338,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 40,179 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 60.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 290,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 305,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

