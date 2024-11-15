Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 2.5% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 738.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI stock opened at $110.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.48.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

