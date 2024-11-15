Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the October 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Capcom Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CCOEY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.34. 15,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,935. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. Capcom has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Capcom will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

