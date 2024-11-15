Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Raised by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 871,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 329.8% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,029.12. This represents a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

