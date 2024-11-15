Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 427.3% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Carbios SAS Trading Down 10.7 %
COOSF traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 614. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. Carbios SAS has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $31.00.
About Carbios SAS
