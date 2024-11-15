Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 427.3% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Carbios SAS Trading Down 10.7 %

COOSF traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 614. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. Carbios SAS has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

