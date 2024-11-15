Carmen Amara Sells 12,854 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Amara sold 12,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $490,637.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,992.21. The trade was a 12.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743,899 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,363 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,819 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $62,587,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,607 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after buying an additional 56,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 13.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 654,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 78,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Yelp by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,820 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $21,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Yelp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

