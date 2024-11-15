Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.57. 4,565,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 29,652,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 22.1% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

