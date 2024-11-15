Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTLT. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Catalent Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.31. 441,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,142. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16. Catalent has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,849.50. This represents a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,114 shares of company stock worth $305,931 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 403.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 509.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $1,659,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 67.9% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 297,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 120,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,872,000 after buying an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

