CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.65 and traded as low as $5.58. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 525,348 shares.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGR. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,825 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

