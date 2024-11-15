CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.65 and traded as low as $5.58. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 525,348 shares.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.
Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.