Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 210.2% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPYYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

CPYYY traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,820. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Centrica has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $8.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0691 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

