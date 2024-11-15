Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 102445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CERT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Certara Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Certara

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,658.16. This trade represents a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,503.73. This represents a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after buying an additional 79,013 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Certara by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 516,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 110,636 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP grew its stake in Certara by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,308,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 791,405 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 810,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 62,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,173,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,617,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

