Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 2,805,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $420.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 229.67% and a negative return on equity of 109.58%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 81.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 33,123 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 91,755 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

