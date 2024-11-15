Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Lowered by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 533,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $394.25 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $421.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.07 and a 200-day moving average of $319.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.06.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

