Check Capital Management Inc. CA Takes Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 163,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,645,190. This trade represents a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $654,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,136,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,980,251.28. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,337 shares of company stock worth $7,356,683. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $74.69.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.