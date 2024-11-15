Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at UBS Group

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $232.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.44.

Shares of LNG traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.52. 229,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,134. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $217.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 370,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $16,838,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

