China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 112,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

China Natural Resources Company Profile

Shares of CHNR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,954. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

