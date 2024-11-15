China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 112,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
China Natural Resources Company Profile
China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.
